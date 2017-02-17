FIGat7th: John Van Hamersveld's downt...

FIGat7th: John Van Hamersveld's downtown L.A. art installations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Easy Reader News

John Van Hamersveld with his large-scale prints of Mozart, Lennon, Hendrix and Beethoven at the Bank of America Plaza on Bunker Hill It's not only been an endless summer, it's been an endless career for PV resident John Van Hamersveld, whose vibrant pop art imagery has been on view in Hermosa Beach and in Manhattan Beach , and now it's brightening up the plazas and skyscrapers of downtown Los Angeles. Presented by Arts Brookfield, "Signs of Life" is a large-scale installation, in two locations, FIGat7th and the Bank of America Plaza on Bunker Hill .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... 9 hr Leo 1
News Torrance police car hits van, injuring 3 (Jan '10) 19 hr CodeTaIker 69
1350 club (Jul '11) 19 hr CodeTaIker 5
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) Wed Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Feb 15 Raj 65
News Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in... Feb 14 Ronald 2
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 18 at 12:09AM PST

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC