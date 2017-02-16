Congressman Ted Lieu proposes psychia...

Congressman Ted Lieu proposes psychiatric evaluation of president

Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed. The Pitcher House owner was concerned about liability.Greg Browning looked at the same draining barrels, breaking on a waist deep sand bar and said, "Look at those spitting barrels."

