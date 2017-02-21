Coffee and art with Drica Lobo at Java Man in Hermosa Beach
Storm surf cleared the Redondo Beach Breakwall Saturday afternoon, injuring several people in the King Harbor Yacht Club parking lot, inside the harbor. Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed.
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Human
|139
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|maxine waters is off her rocker
|Feb 23
|eastboundanddown
|1
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|Heartbreak 101
|5
