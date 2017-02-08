Breakfast and lunch served with old s...

Breakfast and lunch served with old school charm at Wildflower Caf in Redondo Beach

Wildflower Café is one of the calmest, easiest, most soothing restaurants to go to in the South Bay, for breakfast and lunch. Or at least it is, if you remember that they don't take credit cards, meaning you've got to bring along enough cash to pay for the meal - something we seem to be doing less and less these days.

Hermosa Beach, CA

