Beach people - Chamber honors Nowicki, Flaherty as Man and Woman of the year

Redondo Beach mayoral and council candidates on the March 7 ballot and proponents and opponents of Measure C, which is also on the March 7 ballot, will participate in debates hosted by Easy Reader and the Beach Cities League of Women Voters. Ryan Nowicki and Jackie Flaherty were honored as the Man and Woman of the Year by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau during a dinner-show at the Comedy and Magic Cub on January 31. Nowicki is an attorney and the husband of city Treasurer Karen Nowicki.

