Why short-term rental owners are pushing back on city crackdowns

Hermosa Beach rental property at 67 and 68 Strand which the city says are being used for short-term rentals and wants to fine the owners. Photo by Brad Graverson/The Daily Breeze/SCNG/01-13-17 Advertise your Hermosa Beach home as a short-term vacation rental and the warning letters are likely to arrive swiftly at the address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.