Why a La La Landa lamp posts might be...

Why a La La Landa lamp posts might become a permanent fixture at Hermosa Beach Pier

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Daily Breeze

In what might be described as a case of life imitating art, the city of Hermosa Beach wants to replicate the look of the city pier as it appeared in the hit movie “La La Land.” Specifically, Councilman Jeff Duclos was so impressed by the lamp posts added to the pier for a scene in the musical that he has asked staff for a report on installing such fixtures permanently. In the Oscar-favorite musical, actor Ryan Gosling performs a song-and-dance number under the bright lights of the vintage-looking lamp posts provided by the studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 23 hr Flores 64
Review: Inglewood Lanes Thu Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Thu Inglewood Lanes 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Wed Sopr 7
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 17 Casper 20
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16) Jul '16 cammac84 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 27 at 8:24PM PST

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC