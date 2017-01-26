What Hermosa Beach is planning now to curb the late-night party scene
A City Council task force has been added to Hermosa Beach's ongoing pushback on its raucous late-night party scene downtown. Council members Tuesday night made minor tweaks to about two dozen ongoing initiatives to make the area more “family friendly.” Those measures are designed to clean up and improve the way Pier Plaza looks, as well as increase police enforcement and scrutiny of alcohol-serving establishments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|23 hr
|Flores
|64
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Thu
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Thu
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Sopr
|7
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Casper
|20
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC