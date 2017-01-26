What Hermosa Beach is planning now to...

What Hermosa Beach is planning now to curb the late-night party scene

A City Council task force has been added to Hermosa Beach's ongoing pushback on its raucous late-night party scene downtown. Council members Tuesday night made minor tweaks to about two dozen ongoing initiatives to make the area more “family friendly.” Those measures are designed to clean up and improve the way Pier Plaza looks, as well as increase police enforcement and scrutiny of alcohol-serving establishments.

