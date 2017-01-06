Veteran freelance photographer killed in helicopter crash in Port of L.A.

The passenger of a helicopter that crashed into the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday night was veteran freelance photographer on assignment to capture rare photos of a trio of cruise ships inside the harbor. Michael Justice, 61, of San Pedro, and pilot Christopher Reed, 41, of Hermosa Beach, were aboard the black Robinson R-22 helicopter when it crashed near the breakwater that juts out from Cabrillo Beach, killing them.

