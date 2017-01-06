Veteran freelance photographer killed in helicopter crash in Port of L.A.
The passenger of a helicopter that crashed into the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday night was veteran freelance photographer on assignment to capture rare photos of a trio of cruise ships inside the harbor. Michael Justice, 61, of San Pedro, and pilot Christopher Reed, 41, of Hermosa Beach, were aboard the black Robinson R-22 helicopter when it crashed near the breakwater that juts out from Cabrillo Beach, killing them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|Thu
|lwndl
|22
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|5
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC