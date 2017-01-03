The ten best new restaurants

Legendary Hermosa Beach surfer and paddler Jim Kerwin has passed away at the age of 95 . He was the last of the Surfin' Kerwin brothers and the last surviving member of the pre WWII Hermosa Beach Surfing Club.

