Suspected Hermosa Beach drowning vict...

Suspected Hermosa Beach drowning victim was retired LAUSD principal

Friday Jan 13

Margaret Brinker-Brown, 71, was found on the beach Thursday near 24th Street shortly after her family reported her missing. She was wearing a bathing suit.

