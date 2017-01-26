Sheriff: 1976 slaying of Bill Medleya s ex-wife in Hermosa Beach solved
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators on Monday will announce that they have solved the 1976 slaying of Karen Klaas, a Hermosa Beach mother of two and the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers. The case was solved through the use of “familial DNA,” which identified the killer, the department said in a statement Friday.
