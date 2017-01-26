Sheriff: 1976 slaying of Bill Medleya...

Sheriff: 1976 slaying of Bill Medleya s ex-wife in Hermosa Beach solved

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators on Monday will announce that they have solved the 1976 slaying of Karen Klaas, a Hermosa Beach mother of two and the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers. The case was solved through the use of “familial DNA,” which identified the killer, the department said in a statement Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Sun Broesler 68
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Jan 25 Sopr 7
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 17 Casper 20
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16) Jul '16 cammac84 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC