Realty ONE Group Grows Franchise Division 36 Percent in 2016

Wednesday Jan 4

Realty ONE Group grew its franchise division 36 percent in 2016, announcing three expansions and signing 12 franchise agreements to bring its total to 8,800 real estate professionals in 80 offices across 18 states, the company recently announced. The company, which has ranked in Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Companies for seven straight years, saw its franchise division finish the year at $5 billion in sales.

