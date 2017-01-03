Rancho Palos Verdes hikes short-term rental fines more than 2,000 percent
City officials have green-lighted a 2,400 percent increase in the fines that can be levied against homeowners who flout the city's rental ban. After the city outlawed rentals like those available on websites including AirBnB and VRBO in September, officials called for enforcement tools that carried more weight than existing administrative fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Jukebox (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|5
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC