Office administrator suspected of embezzling funds from shared Hermosa Beach church, synagogue

An office administrator allegedly embezzled $50,000 from a church and synagogue that share the same property in Hermosa Beach, police said Tuesday. Celina Maldonado, 36, of Los Angeles was arrested Monday and booked at the Hermosa Beach jail.

