King tides not expected to impact Sou...

King tides not expected to impact South Bay coastline

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Juliette Hart, a Marine and Climate Science specialist with the USC Sea Grant Program, records tide levels one her cell phone during a beach walk at Cabrillo Beach in this December 2015 file photo. This year's king tides are not expected to have a pronounced effect on South Bay beaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) 8 hr Rose 61
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Tue Idelia 58
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Mon Dudley 37
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) Jan 8 CA Consumer Affai... 5
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Jan 8 CA Consumer Affai... 9
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jan 8 Raj 64
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 7 Keeplooking5 19
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 7:39PM PST

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC