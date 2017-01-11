King tides not expected to impact South Bay coastline
Juliette Hart, a Marine and Climate Science specialist with the USC Sea Grant Program, records tide levels one her cell phone during a beach walk at Cabrillo Beach in this December 2015 file photo. This year's king tides are not expected to have a pronounced effect on South Bay beaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|Rose
|61
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Dudley
|37
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|Jan 8
|CA Consumer Affai...
|5
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|CA Consumer Affai...
|9
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|64
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 7
|Keeplooking5
|19
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC