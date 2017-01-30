Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer's ex solved
Investigators used a controversial DNA testing method to solve the decades-old killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday. Karen Klaas was attacked Jan. 30, 1976 as she returned to her home in Hermosa Beach .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Casper
|20
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC