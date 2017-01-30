Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brot...

Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer's ex solved

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Washington Times

Investigators used a controversial DNA testing method to solve the decades-old killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday. Karen Klaas was attacked Jan. 30, 1976 as she returned to her home in Hermosa Beach .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Sun Broesler 68
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jan 26 Inglewood Lanes 20
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Jan 25 Sopr 7
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Jan 17 Casper 20
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16) Jul '16 cammac84 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC