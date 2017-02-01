Cold case solved: Sheriffa s official...

Cold case solved: Sheriffa s officials identify killer of Bill...

After 41 years Sheriff's Homicide investigators working in conjunction with the Hermosa Beach police department solved the murder of Karen Klass, a 32-year old mother and the ex-wife of Bill Medley by DNA match. Kenneth Eugene Troyer was identified thru matching familial DNA.

