Cinemacy Editors Pick Their Top Films of 2016

Legendary Hermosa Beach surfer and paddler Jim Kerwin has passed away at the age of 95 . He was the last of the Surfin' Kerwin brothers and the last surviving member of the pre WWII Hermosa Beach Surfing Club.
