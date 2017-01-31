Case for Bill Medley's Ex-Wife's Murder Solved
The 32-year-old was attacked January 30, 1976 as she returned to her home in the Hermosa Beach neighborhood, was sexually assaulted and strangled with her pantyhose.Police did not release the identity of the relative whose DNA led them to Troyer but did say the sample they used was in a state database of criminals. As she was on her way back, she had been raped and then her pantyhose was used to strangle her to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Jan 26
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Casper
|20
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC