Authorities ID Alleged Killer of Karen Klaas, the Ex-Wife of Righteous Brothers Singer

The acting U.S. Attorney General, Sally Yates, was relieved from her duties Monday night hours after she refused to defend President Trump's executive order re... -- When Dr. Muhamad Moustafa got wind of a possible executive order on immigration, he said he called his wife and told her to change her flight and come back to ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2016 Certified Organic Survey to gather new data on certified o... After a whirlwind recruiting decision, Jamire Calvin has committed to Nebraska. The talented wide receiver was expected to commit to the Huskers at the Army All-American bowl ... -- Wrestler and actor John Cena has had a storied career in the WWE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.