5 Hermosa Beach shops facing rent increases close for good on Hermosa Avenue
Five businesses located in the 1400 block of Hermosa Avenue, closed their doors permanently on Jan. 1 to make way for the “extensive renovation” shown in this artist's rendering. Five shops along Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach - two of them open for decades - have closed their doors permanently with the new year to make way for extensive renovations.
