South Bay House members offer chance to get tickets to Trumpa s inauguration

Thursday Dec 29

Newly elected Harbor Area Rep. Nanette Barragan is holding an online lottery for a limited number of tickets to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Barragan, a vocal Trump opponent and former Hermosa Beach City Council member who secured Janice Hahn's former seat in the House of Representatives last month, is giving residents of the 44th Congressional District a chance to win up to four tickets each to attend the swearing-in ceremony on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

