South Bay House members offer chance to get tickets to Trumpa s inauguration
Newly elected Harbor Area Rep. Nanette Barragan is holding an online lottery for a limited number of tickets to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Barragan, a vocal Trump opponent and former Hermosa Beach City Council member who secured Janice Hahn's former seat in the House of Representatives last month, is giving residents of the 44th Congressional District a chance to win up to four tickets each to attend the swearing-in ceremony on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Macylee722
|57
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC