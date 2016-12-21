Saying goodbye to Hermosa Beach fire station easier said than done
The move would close a chapter that began nearly 60 years ago when the city's fire station opened at 540 Pier Ave., where it still stands. Hermosa Beach leaders delayed a planned Jan. 10 decision on switching to a county-run fire department despite rallying overwhelming community support for the change since the summer.
