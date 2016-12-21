Looking to the future at the Hermosa Beach library
The Hermosa Beach Library has stood in its current location since 1962, when research meant dusty tomes and unspooled microfilm. Today, with nearly limitless information available at the fingertips of everyone with an Internet connection, libraries are changing, and Hermosa's will be no exception.
