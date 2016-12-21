Is it time for Hermosa Beach to give ...

Is it time for Hermosa Beach to give up its Fire Department?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Daily Breeze

For months, Hermosa Beach's interim fire chief has been delivering a stark message to community groups: If the city doesn't contract with the county for fire services, residents won't get the best possible care when they call 911. Without a sizable cash infusion, the city's small, underfunded Fire Department just can't keep up with the demands on the modern firefighter-paramedic, insists interim Fire Chief Pete Bonano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hermosa Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Dec 11 meshelle 59
News Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ... Dec 10 GTA 1
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec 4 concerned res 1
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Dec 1 BGnLA1 18
News Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ... Oct '16 Fill 1
New Local Youth Baseball Club Jul '16 cammac84 1
See all Hermosa Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at December 24 at 8:22AM PST

Hermosa Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hermosa Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hermosa Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC