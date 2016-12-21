Hermosa Beach's Latest Sunny Playpen Features Food from Brendan Collins
Looks like chef Brendan Collins is continuing to spread his wings, as the noted chef behind Birch in Hollywood is expanding into Hermosa Beach with a project called Tower 12 . The upcoming eatery is part sit-down restaurant, part full-on bar, and lands with some stunning second-story views of the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 11
|meshelle
|59
|Trio of 'Real Housewives' run the gamut in Los ...
|Dec 10
|GTA
|1
|Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe...
|Dec 4
|concerned res
|1
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Dec 1
|BGnLA1
|18
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC