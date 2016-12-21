Hermosa Beach Rock for Tots collects toys for the holidays

Hermosa Beach Police Officer David Elliott of the Hermosa Beach Police Department welcomed Santa and his fans with a stirring rendition of "The Christmas Song" at the Holiday Tree Lighting on Pier Plaza last Sunday. Hermosa Beach Police Officer David Elliott of the Hermosa Beach Police Department welcomed Santa and his fans with a stirring rendition of "The Christmas Song" at the Holiday Tree Lighting on Pier Plaza last Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.