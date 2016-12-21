Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach pass school bonds
Everyday, Don Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. He had been out there for as long as I could remember, at least 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hermosa Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspended Home Improvement Salesperson
|Dec 28
|Jay
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|ashleym22
|60
|Review: Cascade Windows (Jul '10)
|Dec 26
|DonDroga
|52
|Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|GHETTO CITY
|6
|Redondo Beach to consider allowing dogs in new ...
|Oct '16
|Fill
|1
|New Local Youth Baseball Club
|Jul '16
|cammac84
|1
|Eken is Dead: South Bay's truly alternative rock (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hermosa Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC