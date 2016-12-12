Experiencing 'La La Land' for yourself

On the world stage of dreamy, romantic towns, Los Angeles might get sneered out of the audition room by A-listers like Paris, San Francisco and Venice. Then watch this curious callback of tangled freeways, countless strip malls, bone-dry concrete riverbeds, 88 incorporated cities and a record 45.5 million annual visitors last year artfully steal the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.