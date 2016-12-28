Aaron Hernandez Allegedly Got Tattoos of Guns Used in Double Murder
Aaron Hernandez was found guilty in April 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd and is also accused of the double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. In yet another alleged shooting, Hernandez has been accused of shooting his friend Alexander Bradley, who was allegedly a witness to the double-murder, in the face in 2013 in an alleged attempt to impel his silence.
