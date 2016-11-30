Post-election note to El Cajon business: 'Be Prepared to Go Back to Your Country with Isis'
In the ten days following the election of Donald Trump as president, the U.S. saw a "national outbreak of hate" - 867 reported incidents, according to a report released Tuesday by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Ninety-nine of those incidents happened in California and nine in the San Diego area, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center.
