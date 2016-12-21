Nanette Barragan increases lead over Isadore Hall in congressional race
Nanette Diaz Barragan has increased her narrow election-night lead over opponent Isadore Hall in the 44th Congressional District race to succeed Rep. Janice Hahn. In a sixth updated vote tally released Tuesday by Los Angeles County elections officials, Barragan was at the 52.0 percent mark to Hall's 48.0 percent.
