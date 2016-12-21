Hermosa Beach to realign local elections

Citing dismal turnout figures in recent elections for local offices, the Hermosa Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to shift its local elections from odd years to even ones, bringing them into alignment with general elections for president and governor. The decision makes Hermosa the latest city to comply with SB 415, a California law intended to increase political participation in local government by putting those offices up for election at the same time as elections for president and governor, which tend to have far higher participation rates.

