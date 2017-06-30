State Police Searching for Three Miss...

State Police Searching for Three Missing Boaters in Little Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lite 98.7

State Police in Herkimer say they responded to Rotary Park along the Erie Canal on Monday afternoon after witnesses saw the three individuals calling for help near the rapids. 18-year-old Ryan Moak, 23-year-old Kevin Moak and 42-year-old Terry Moshier are the three last seen on their paddle boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Flood 35 min Mudskipper 47
Roma's Pizza 5 hr omg 9
Men Who Masterbate Often (Feb '10) 22 hr GRANpa PIMPle2 47
Petes bar Tue Back door driver 20
Anyone remember the Herkimer Bowling Center ?? Mon libsukcock 9
Moving to the Mohawk Valley Mon Max 10
zack blum (Apr '12) Sun Terry 27
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,168 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC