State Police Searching for Three Missing Boaters in Little Falls
State Police in Herkimer say they responded to Rotary Park along the Erie Canal on Monday afternoon after witnesses saw the three individuals calling for help near the rapids. 18-year-old Ryan Moak, 23-year-old Kevin Moak and 42-year-old Terry Moshier are the three last seen on their paddle boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Flood
|35 min
|Mudskipper
|47
|Roma's Pizza
|5 hr
|omg
|9
|Men Who Masterbate Often (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|GRANpa PIMPle2
|47
|Petes bar
|Tue
|Back door driver
|20
|Anyone remember the Herkimer Bowling Center ??
|Mon
|libsukcock
|9
|Moving to the Mohawk Valley
|Mon
|Max
|10
|zack blum (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Terry
|27
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC