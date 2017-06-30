Road Closures for Oneida and Herkimer Counties
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a list of roads that are still closed from Saturday's devastating flooding. Mohawk Street between Main Street and River Road in Marcy, River Street between Route 69 and Old River Road in Oriskany, and Route 233 between 12B and Route 412 are all closed.
