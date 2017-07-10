Red Cross Shelter Remains Open in New Hartford
The American Red Cross is continuing to operate an emergency shelter at the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford. Residents working to clean up from the floods can visit the shelter to pick up clean-up kits containing supplies like mops, bleach, gloves and other cleaning products.
