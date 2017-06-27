Pit bulls violently attack Upstate NY girl waiting for school bus, owner arrested
A 12-year-old Herkimer girl is still recovering a week after she was viciously attacked by two pit bulls as she waited for her school bus. The incident happened on May 31, when the girl was with other children waiting at a bus stop on North Main Street in Herkimer, about 15 miles east of Utica .
