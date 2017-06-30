Newport Woman Charged Under Leandra's Law

State Police say 20-year old Jillian Jones allegedly drove away from the Fastrac on Erie Boulevard with with her 6-month old child unsecured in the backseat. They say Jones drove onto Route 49 and continued into Utica, finally stopping on an unpaved portion of road near the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority facility.

