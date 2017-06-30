Mayoral control heck, we worry about ...

Mayoral control heck, we worry about Vernon Downs

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Albany Times Union

While Wednesday's legislative session called by Gov. Andrew Cuomo is to deal with the unresolved issue of extending mayoral control in the New York City schools, a group of upstate lawmakers calling themselves the Mohawk Valley Nine plan to push for a tax break for the Vernon Downs racino and harness track in Oneida County. As previously reported, the operation's owner, NYC developer and Tioga Downs casino owner Jeff Gural says he will close down without a tax break.

