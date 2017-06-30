Herkimer Police Investigating Early M...

Herkimer Police Investigating Early Morning Larceny at Walmart

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Herkimer Police are attempting to identify two suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from the Herkimer Walmart on 103 N Caroline Street. Police say the two individuals stole the product from the store on Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. Authorities believe the pair worked together to commit the larceny.

