Herkimer County woman threatened troopers with knives at house fire

Troopers were threatened by a woman holding two knives at a residential fire Sunday in Herkimer County, according to New York State Police. Iryna Recchia, 32, of Little Falls, was charged with second-degree arson, menacing a police officer and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.

