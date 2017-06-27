Herkimer County woman threatened troopers with knives at house fire
Troopers were threatened by a woman holding two knives at a residential fire Sunday in Herkimer County, according to New York State Police. Iryna Recchia, 32, of Little Falls, was charged with second-degree arson, menacing a police officer and first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies.
