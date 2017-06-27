Don't Forget to Get Your Free Taco From Taco Bell
Taco Bell held another one of their sports promotions that deals with everyone in America getting a free taco if something happens during the game. The conditions for this promotion were pretty simple: Either team in the NBA Finals had to win a road game That's it.
