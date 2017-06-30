Counties talk trash to save cash

Counties talk trash to save cash

Read more: Times Herald-Record

KINGSTON - Ulster, Sullivan and Greene counties might set up a regional trash authority, which officials say could cut costs and improve disposal of their combined 230,000 tons of solid waste per year.

