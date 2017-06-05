Top Selling Child Car Seats Recalled

Top Selling Child Car Seats Recalled

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Lite 98.7

Graco Children's Products is issuing the recall after the National Highway Safety Administration discovered the harness webbing that holds the child in place could break during a crash. Gracobaby.com posted a statement saying that My Ride 65 convertible car seats made during the summer of 2014 and sold here in the U.S. are the ones being recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empire Diner 58 min LoveTheFood 52
whats with Brian Lefevre? (Mar '10) 19 hr PervChecker 12
Bella Domas in Ilion 20 hr Wondering 1
Amy Mosher 20 hr Bistander 12
d&d Sat DragonKing 2
Stabbing at screams along canal....bye now Rizzo! Sat Scum 7
Melissa DOOLEN, Melissa Mackey, Mackay? Sat Lynn again 4
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Herkimer County was issued at June 12 at 10:33AM EDT

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC