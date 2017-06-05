Top Selling Child Car Seats Recalled
Graco Children's Products is issuing the recall after the National Highway Safety Administration discovered the harness webbing that holds the child in place could break during a crash. Gracobaby.com posted a statement saying that My Ride 65 convertible car seats made during the summer of 2014 and sold here in the U.S. are the ones being recalled.
