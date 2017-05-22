Review in Little Falls: Have You Ever Been to the 'Copper Moose?'
If you're up for a different place for dinner or a few drinks, we think you should make your way to Little Falls and stop by the Copper Moose Ale House. After living in Central New York for more than two years, I finally got the opportunity to check out this restaurant in Little Falls that people have been telling me about since Well, probably since the first or second week I was in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Add your comments below
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romas Pizza Sucks
|1 hr
|Jake
|49
|herkimer motel hiding inmates?
|2 hr
|lawrence s
|15
|Robert ....cart pushing stinky guy from herkimer
|3 hr
|The Obvious
|8
|New Save-a-Lot grocery
|4 hr
|Yuck
|12
|brennan the judge (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|CircleTalk
|165
|Melissa DOOLEN, Melissa Mackey, Mackay?
|16 hr
|vinny d
|3
|Men Who Masterbate Often (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Doctor Richard
|41
Find what you want!
Search Herkimer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC