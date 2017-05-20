Restoration of Fort Herkimer Church n...

Restoration of Fort Herkimer Church nears completion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Post-Standard

Repointing work is currently under way on the south side of the Fort Herkimer Church and the completion of that work could mark the end of a half-century long restoration project. "That's the last wall of the whole church that's being repointed," said Donald Fenner, chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Fort Herkimer Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Herkimer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dissolve the Village 33 min discuss 2
Amy Mosher 3 hr Lipps 6
old crystal chandelier.....Minors Table??? 5 hr Hungry 3
Herkimer High School Coaches 12 hr bummer 5
Stabbing at screams along canal....bye now Rizzo! 21 hr Gone 4
Herkimer High School (Oct '15) Tue Taxpayer 37
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes ?? Jun 4 Doctor Richard 4
See all Herkimer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Herkimer Forum Now

Herkimer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Herkimer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Herkimer, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC