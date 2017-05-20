Restoration of Fort Herkimer Church nears completion
Repointing work is currently under way on the south side of the Fort Herkimer Church and the completion of that work could mark the end of a half-century long restoration project. "That's the last wall of the whole church that's being repointed," said Donald Fenner, chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Fort Herkimer Church.
