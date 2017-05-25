National Dining Chain With The Most Mohawk Valley Locations?
Not only does it have the most locations of any national dining chain here in the Mohawk Valley, it's also the world's largest casual dining chain. You'll find Applebee's Neighbor Grill and Bar locations at Riverside Court in North Utica, Commercial Drive in New Hartford, on Black River Boulevard in Rome, and on State Street in Herkimer.
Herkimer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamo's Restaurant & Bar grand opening! (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|facts
|141
|jerry sandusky i mean charlie celi
|9 hr
|Mike
|7
|herkimer boys tennis goes 0-20 winless
|19 hr
|Just Sayin
|3
|Roaches Tool place
|20 hr
|Goid guy
|12
|Romas Pizza Sucks
|23 hr
|Ray
|56
|Fred for Legislator
|Wed
|homeowner
|4
|Does anyone know if Mark Rende is in the restau...
|Wed
|Food
|2
