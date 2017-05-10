Herkimer Village Leaders Offer Alternate Site for Proposed Jail
The former P&C site on Route 28 is expected to be the location of a new jail for Herkimer County. "The one push was why do you gotta put it there?" said Brion Carroll, the Herkimer Village planning board chairman.
