Herkimer Mayor Discusses Fire at 210 N Main Street

Herkimer Mayor Tony Brindisi is thanking the firefighters who helped extinguish this week's fire at a mixed use building on Main Street, and the Red Cross volunteers who are still assisting the 27 people who were displaced. The fire at 210 North Main Street was likely caused by an electrical issue, Brindisi said.

